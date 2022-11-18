Motorists need to pay attention and stay safe during Florida’s busy holiday travel season

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has launched the Safe Holiday Travel campaign to ensure the safety of all road users this holiday season.

Millions of Floridians and visitors are expected to travel on Florida’s roadways over the next two months, the busiest long-distance travel period of the year, and FLHSMV will be educating Floridians and visitors throughout the holiday season on all aspects of safe driving.

The multi-phased safety messaging will be staggered throughout November and December, starting first with a focus on having a road-ready vehicle. Tires are a vehicle’s first line of defense on the road, so it’s critical to check your tires before hitting the road. In 2021, there were 2,811 tire-related crashes in Florida, resulting in 176 serious bodily injuries and 32 fatalities.

“Florida continues to be a top holiday destination for visitors and residents, making our roads some of the busiest during the upcoming months,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. “As you prepare to hit the road this Thanksgiving, or at any point this holiday season, make sure you and your vehicle are ready for the trip, always buckle up, and remember that safety is always in season.”

Last year, during the five-day Thanksgiving travel period (Wednesday to Sunday), there were 4,585 crashes on Florida roads. The most crashes occurred on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving Day, while the least crashes occurred on Thanksgiving Day during that period.