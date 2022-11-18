Nadal’s uncle claims Aus Open heroics couldn’t be repeated in Turin

Toni continued: “It was good. For my nephew, this was an important match because I knew that when Rafa came here, he came with not enough proper preparation.” But Nadal’s coach until 2018 knew that his nephew would not experience the same joy as he did at the Australian Open, where he was able to play himself into form before winning the title.

“When he arrived at the Australian Open, for example, he did not play too good in the first game, the second not too good, in the third the same, then better and better. This is what he did there, but this is impossible here,” he added.