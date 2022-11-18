NCIS LA fans call for Nell Jones to return as new evidence emerges

Renée continued: “Although she will always be committed to her team, which has essentially become her family.

“I think she needs to put herself first when it comes to this sort of decision and I commend her for [it],” she added to TV Insider.

As well as Nell’s highly anticipated return, fans are also looking forward to seeing Hetty after she disappeared during a mission in Syria.

While the team work to track her down, showrunner R Scott Gemmill confirmed her comeback.

NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 continues Sundays on CBS in the USA. A UK release date is yet to be announced.