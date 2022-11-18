Netflix Releases Lineup Of New Holiday Movies

The holiday season is officially upon us, and Netflix is giving us plenty of opportunities to snuggle up and enjoy some seasonal entertainment.





While all the old favorites are still available, Netflix is supplementing the season with fresh new holiday content for audiences of all ages and tastes. From the return of Lindsay Lohan to the new season of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, keep scrolling to find out more about the latest additions to the streamer’s holiday lineup.





Falling for Christmas

November 10









This Hallmarkesque romantic comedy film starring Lindsay Lohan has ushered in what many are calling the Lohanissance. The movie follows a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress (Lohan) who gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.





Christmas with You

November 17









In this romantic comedy starring Freddie Prinze Jr. and Aimee Garcia, a burnt out pop star escapes to grant a young fan’s wish in small-town New York, where she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career but also a shot at true love.





The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, Season 5

November 18









We’re headed back to the tent as competitors from past seasons bake wondrous winter treats for judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.





My Little Pony: Winter Wishday

November 21





With different holiday traditions across three pony lands, the Mane 5 race against time to celebrate everyone’s special customs and make it home in time for the Wishing Star in this animated children’s movie.





Christmas on Mistletoe Farm

November 23





Netflix describes this feel-good flick as a “family Christmas film about love and romance, animals and friendship and finding the Christmas spirit in the unlikeliest places.”





The Noel Diary

November 24









When bestselling author Jake Turner (Justin Hartley) returns home at Christmas to settle his estranged mother’s estate, he discovers a diary that may hold secrets to his own past and that of Rachel (Barrett Doss)—an intriguing young woman on a mission of her own. Together, they embark on a journey to confront their pasts and discover a future that’s totally unexpected.





The Action Pack Saves Christmas

November 28





When the Christmas cheer is taken from the citizens of Hope Springs, the Action Pack teams up with a super-powered Santa Claus to save the day in this animated children’s movie.





Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

December 2









Charles Dickens’ ageless legend is reborn in this supernatural, time-traveling, musical adaptation of the definitive Christmas story. With his very soul on the line, Scrooge has but one Christmas Eve left to face his past and build a better future. Featuring reimagined songs from the legendary two-time Academy Award winner Leslie Bricusse, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol has songs for a new generation to sing.





Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus

December 6





It’s Boss Baby’s first Christmas and though Tim wants to introduce him to all the holiday trappings as well as the (somewhat strange) Templeton traditions, Boss Baby wants nothing to do with any of it. In a last ditch effort to get Boss in the spirit, Tim takes him to the mall to meet Santa but unbeknownst to Tim, Boss and Santa have a previously undisclosed business relationship in this animated television special.