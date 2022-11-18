Netflix’s ‘Blockbuster’ Should’ve Been About the Real Last Store

If you like easy-watching comedies like New Girl or It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, you might like Netflix’s Blockbuster, but it’s no secret: It will likely not be your favorite. Currently, Blockbuster has a 24% rating on Rotten Tomatoes by critics and a 42% rating by audiences, despite being led by Melissa Fumero, known for her role as Amy Santiago on Brooklyn 99, and Randall Park of The Interview, Always Be My Maybe, and Fresh off the Boat. The irony is that it has all the makings of a TV show that could be great but it lacks a compelling storyline and character development.





To add to the irony, Blockbuster tells the story of the final Blockbuster in the Blockbuster franchise but uses a fictional Blockbuster in a fictional town in Michigan. The last Blockbuster is still standing and is in Bend, Oregon. The fact that it’s still standing, even though the world has long changed since its opening, is an enigma. Yet, the owner of the Bend, Oregon Blockbuster, Ken Tischer, and the manager, Sandi Harding, have not heard from the show’s producers, notwithstanding some storylines paralleling the realities of the final Blockbuster or Netlix’s history with the franchise.

COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY

Blockbuster and Netflix’s History

Blockbuster was once a household name. The “Blockbuster smell” lingers in the minds of many that grew up going there as children. The smell of the movie jackets’ plastic and Blockbuster brand popcorn is hard to forget, considering there was once a Blockbuster in every state. At the peak of Blockbuster’s success, there were over 9,000 stores open around the world. It was the titan of the home video industry, which hardly exists anymore. It seems crazy to think about now, but there was a time when the founders of Netflix, Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph, wanted to sell their three-year-old company to John Antioco, the CEO of Blockbuster, who was already a seasoned businessman. Hastings and Randolph offered to sell Netflix for $50 million, but Antioco turned it down.

RELATED: ‘Blockbuster’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Netflix Sitcom

For those who may remember, Netflix didn’t start as a website to stream movies or television shows directly. It began as an online subscription service where a customer would pick a movie to watch from the website, and the website would then mail the film to their homes. Antioco felt this wasn’t a large enough market and rejected the pitch. Subsequently, the Netflix founders decided not to sell to anyone. By 2007, they introduced an option to watch some movies instantly from their website. By 2010, there was a subscription option for unlimited streaming only, which proved to be a game-changer because they expanded internationally shortly after.

Unfortunately, the same year, Blockbuster filed for bankruptcy. In 2011, Dish Network bought Blockbuster to keep some of their stores open, but by 2013, nearly all that remained were closed. By July 2018, only two locations were open in the United States, and by May of the following year, the Bend, Oregon Blockbuster was the only one left.

How the Real Last Blockbuster Stays Open

Images via Netflix

If the conflicting history of the home video vs. streaming networks industry wasn’t appealing enough for a show about Blockbuster, the final Blockbuster’s story really could have been. It seems impossible for a home video store to stay open with multiple streaming networks being so readily available and Redbox having about 36,000 locations. It seems impossible because it isn’t entirely so.

The Blockbuster in Bend still offers home rentals. You can walk down the aisles looking for a movie; many people in Bend still do. However, their revenue now comes mostly from their merchandise. From Christmas ornaments to T-shirts, you can purchase Blockbuster memorabilia. The last Blockbuster even sells their old membership cards. For the most nostalgic, Harding also began Airbnbing the location for a 90s style sleepover night, complete with complimentary snacks, a VCR, a wall unit, and an old-school chunky television for Bend residents only. In a time when ’90s fashion is coming back in the form of low-rise jeans and JNCO pants, it’s not hard to see why this would be appealing.

Additionally, the store receives free marketing often. It’s not a rare sight to see celebrities visiting the last Blockbuster or patrons taking selfies at the Blockbuster sign. Netflix also released a documentary in 2020 entitled The Last Blockbuster, featuring Harding and interviews with actors, directors, and other film professionals.

Overall, one of the greatest appeals might be what a streaming platform will never have: a face-to-face experience. There was this joy in talking to the person next to you, wandering the aisles, and asking the Blockbuster employee their opinion on what would be a good movie to rent. Algorithms can tell you recommendations based on what you’ve already watched or what’s most popular in your country, but they can’t tell you why they think you should watch a movie or TV show aside from your past preferences. People can. Blockbuster captures this well by presenting characters passionate about movies and filmmaking, like Carlos (Tyler Alvarez), and quirky customers who frequent the store.

Blockbuster vs. Blockbuster

Aside from the blue and yellow aesthetic, there are other similarities between Blockbuster and Bend Blockbuster. The show Blockbuster features a Last Blockbuster Party in the first episode that goes awry but gets them Internet attention. Bend Blockbuster did the same when the second to last United States location closed in Anchorage, Alaska, collaborating with a local brewery for a charity event. Bend Blockbuster also features authentic memorabilia like Russell Crowe‘s boxing robe for Cinderella Man. In Blockbuster, the store’s manager, Timmy (Park), acquires the plate that Hannibal Lecter fed Paul Krendler his own brains on in Hannibal.

The most notable feature of the last Blockbuster has to be that for over 20 years, through every other location closing and a pandemic that shut down businesses and dwindled franchises, somehow, it’s stayed open. Sadly, the pandemic laid off millions, and yet, the final store in the franchise was able to keep its staff employed throughout the year; pivoting with the changes while maintaining its foundation. That’s a real testament to resilience. The world gives us good stories every day, and it’s nice to see real stories of strength in our uncertain times. Maybe that’s what Blockbuster was missing.