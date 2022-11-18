Next Week on Xbox: New Games for November 21 to 25 – Xbox Wire

Welcome to Next Week on Xbox! In this weekly feature we cover all the games coming soon to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Game Pass! Get more details on these upcoming games below and click their profiles for further info (release dates subject to change). Let’s jump in!
Evil West – November 22
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery
A dark menace consumes the American frontier. As one of the last agents in a top-secret vampire-hunting institute, you are the final line between humanity and a deep-rooted terror that now emerges from the shadows. Rise up to become a wild west superhero, eradicate the vampire threat, and save the United States!
Saint Kotar – November 22
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery
In this story-and-choice driven psychological horror detective game, you play as Benedek and Nikolay, two troubled godly men in search for their missing relative in an ancient God-devoted town called Sveti Kotar where an unknown presence preys upon the weak and sways on devil worship and witchcraft.
Dead Station – November 23
It’s a new twist on the survival-action genre, you’ll have to use your wits and surroundings to progress through this deadly station in this old school platforming experience set on the Soyuz-1 that’s now overrun by hostile monsters.
Finding the Soul Orb – November 23
Wield your crossbow and solve puzzles in a dark fantasy realm! The high wizards created the Soul Orb, and for ages it has served the kingdom well. Now it calls to Alexander in his dreams, and he is determined to uncover its location. Use a crossbow both as a weapon against creatures of the night as well as a tool to solve environmental puzzles.
Gungrave G.O.R.E – November 23
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery / Xbox Game Pass
Available on day one with Game Pass: Stylish third-person shooting meets close-range martial arts, creating seamlessly flowing action as you crush your enemies in a gory ballet of bullets. Utilize your unlimited ammo Cerberus pistols and your transformable EVO-coffin to unleash devastating combos in pursuit of maximum damage and style.
Jelly Brawl – November 23
Xbox One X Enhanced
A sticky and destructive multiplayer party game where you must jiggle, flop, and pop your way to the top! Fight alone or against friends for freedom from a mad king across tons of stages, mini games, and modes as you wrestle to be the last jelly standing!
Super Rebellion – November 23
Humanity succumbed to the power of an intergalactic alien empire but managed to organize itself and establish a resistance army. Join the rebels in their quest for peace and help them defeat the evil that haunts the Earth.
Primal Light – November 24
Xbox Play Anywhere
Experience the bizarre and unwelcoming primal world that Krog calls home. Travel through beautiful 16-bit pixel art environments, avoid death from monsters and traps alike and slay gargantuan, grotesque bosses. Collect charms that help you in battle and unlock new, exciting abilities.
Legendary Heroes – November 24
Heroes from all universes have been summoned to show their power and prove which team is the best! In this real-time RPG/strategy game with MOBA elements, protect your towers and crush your opponents! Select from 10 different heroes, each one with four special abilities. Gain XP, upgrade your powers, and become stronger, faster, and more resistant.
Animal Shelter Simulator – November 25
Animal Shelter Simulator grants you the opportunity to tackle the challenging but also highly rewarding task of running a refuge for strays and rescues. Witness firsthand how much effort goes into helping abandoned and injured animals as you handle several tasks that are necessary for your shelter to operate smoothly.
Run Sausage Run! – November 25
Play as the tasty sausage of your choice then run for your life and avoid getting sliced, chopped, burned, or smashed in this adventure run game! Tons of juicy sausages to choose from and tons of hot dog skins to enjoy.
Robolifter – November 25
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery
A sci-fi sokibanish puzzle game where you, level by level, repair a spaceship. As the last working Lifter Bot and the last hope of your companion, Repair AI, help her to fix the damage and investigate what caused the critical shutdown.
