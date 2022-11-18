Outlander fans in meltdown as Sam Heughan reunites with co-stars

@jwestrad44 said: “Such handsome men and delish food… best combination ever!!”

And laladenise0624 exclaimed: “Looks delicious!! So good to see (some of) the gang back together!!” (sic)

Sadly, Duncan isn’t confirmed to be returning to Outlander any time soon, although Graham will reprise his role in season seven.

Sam and his co-star Caitriona Balfe are currently still working on the next instalment, which is predicted to be released in the second half of next year.

Outlander seasons 1-6 are available on Starz in the USA and Lionsgate+ via Amazon Prime Video in the UK.