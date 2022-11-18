Categories
Showbiz

Outlander stars send emotional tribute after awards success


Men In Kilts’ follow-up will be even more eagerly anticipated now the series has become a major award winner, and the stars have shared their stunned reactions in a new Instagram post.

In Sam’s new video, Graham said: “Thank you, thank you so much for this wonderful award from the American Reality Television Awards.

“It’s a great honour,” to which Sam replied: “It’s beautiful, isn’t it?”

“It’s truly incredible,” Graham went on. “And what’s even more incredible is that we’re actually in separate rooms in the same building.”





Source link

Lucas Hill-Paul

By Lucas Hill-Paul

Lucas Hill-Paul is a Digital TV Reporter at Express.co.uk. As seen in: Daily Express, Screen Rant, Scottish Daily Record, Kent Live, Film Daily, The Mancunion, SWLondoner, SussexLive, Northants Live

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: