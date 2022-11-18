Paris Hilton Shut Down Her Mom Kathy Hilton’s Claims That She’s Been Struggling To Get Pregnant

Earlier this week, Kathy was asked about Paris and her husband Carter Reum — and she got a little too candid about their personal life.
In fact, Kathy basically said that Paris, who has been undergoing IVF, was really struggling to get pregnant. But Paris has never publicly said that herself.
“It breaks my heart because I know she is trying and trying and I always say, ‘Just relax,'” Kathy said in an interview with E! News.
She continued, “So many people, they struggle and it doesn’t just happen like that.”
It turns out that’s totally not true, and Paris says the IVF process has been very successful for her.
“I don’t know where she got that,” Paris said. “It’s never been a struggle at all…We don’t talk about that.”
She continued, “I have tons of embryos that have just been waiting. We’ve been stocking up on a lot of them.”
As for other women who want to welcome children one day, Paris says to hold out hope that their “right person” is out there and when the time is right, if possible, she definitely recommends IVF.
It sounds like Paris is just waiting for the right moment to get pregnant, so wishing her the best of luck on the rest of her journey!
