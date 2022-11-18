Passengers warned of packing mistake this winter – ‘endless waiting’

Travel experts at Airport Parking Reservations shared a helpful list of dos and don’ts when packing for a winter holiday this year. In terms of carry-on luggage don’ts, the experts warned not to pack liquids above 3.4 ounces (100ml), “even if you only have half of a 200ml product remaining, you still cannot carry this in your hand luggage”.

They explained: “Liquids must be contained in containers of 100ml or less. Make sure liquids are kept at the top of your bag or in an easily accessible pocket so that you’re not holding up the queue at security.”

Packing meat, fruit, or other agricultural items should also be avoided. “If you are wanting to bring any similar items, make sure to declare them to avoid potential prosecution,” the experts said.

In terms of sports equipment, even if it’s just a tennis racket, most of it “cannot be taken on as carry-on luggage” so if travellers want to carry some of these items with them, “plan ahead and hire some equipment out there”.

Finally, the experts said never to pack powders of more than 12 ounces (350 ml. “First liquids, now powders? Yes, we now have to be wary of how much powder we’re bringing onto the plane according to the new TSA powder rule. So make sure you’re double-checking your make-up bag before you fly.”

