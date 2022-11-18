Categories
Patric Young visits Florida basketball team to serve as an inspiration


Patric Young with head coach Todd Golden while speaking to the Gators men's basketball team on Sept. 20, 2022, at the Florida Basketball Practice Complex in Gainesville.

It’s doubtful any pregame speech or message Florida basketball coach Todd Golden has for his team this season will approach the impact of ex-Gator Patric Young talking to the players on Sept. 20 about embracing every life opportunity. 

Young, a Jacksonville native, was paralyzed in a June 29 single-vehicle accident in Nebraska just 10 days before his wedding to wife Whitney.

During his talk to the Gators, who play Florida State in Tallahassee on Friday night, he implored them to give full effort every day and not waste any opportunity pursing their hoops dreams. 

As Young spoke for 10-15 minutes at practice from his wheelchair, the Florida players were laser-focused on his uplifting message. 

“It hurts my heart when I see the effort is not there,” Young told the Gators. “I’m not talking about wins and losses, that’s going to take care of itself. I’m talking about effort. There should be no day, no day, that you walk into this gym that you’re thinking, ‘Uh, oh, man, we got to practice today.’ 

