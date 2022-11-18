Paul McCartney Refused to Play 1 ‘Revolver’ Song After Getting in a Fight With the Other Beatles

Revolver recently received a deluxe edition featuring remixes and remasters that make this Beatles album sound better than ever. While The Beatles can be heard on almost every song, one Revolver song does not feature Paul McCartney. McCartney refused to play “She Said, She Said “after getting into an argument with the other Beatles.

‘She Said, She Said’ is based on an acid trip that a few of The Beatles experienced

While staying in Los Angeles during their 1965 tour, The Beatles invited several famous names to attend some parties. These names include David Crosby, Joan Baez, and Peter Fonda. Fonda recalled going on an acid trip with The Beatles in a Rolling Stone article shared via Far Out.

“I finally made my way past the kids and the guards. Paul and George were on the back patio, and the helicopters were patrolling overhead,” Fonda shared. “They were sitting at a table under an umbrella in a rather comical attempt at privacy. Soon afterward, we dropped acid and began tripping for what would be all night and most of the next day; all of us, including the original Byrds, eventually ended up inside a huge, empty, sunken tub in the bathroom, babbling our minds away.”

George Harrison remembered these events less fondly, saying Fonda explaining his gunshot wounds was killing the vibe. The events of this acid trip would eventually become the basis for the song “She Said, She Said” from Revolver.

Paul McCartney refused to perform the song after fighting with The Beatles