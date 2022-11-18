Pensioners could lose £92 a week due to important DWP rule





Those of state pension age could be entitled to Attendance Allowance, a benefit payment administered by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP). This support is available to older people with the financial costs of having a long-term health condition or illness. However, those who claim Attendance Allowance could see their payments reduced or taken away entirely if they fail to adhere to DWP rules.

Who is eligible for Attendance Allowance? A state pensioner is entitled to the benefit payment if they “have a physical disability, a mental disability (including learning difficulties), or both”, according to the Government. Notably, the person’s condition must be deemed severe enough that they need help caring for themselves. On top of this, claimants need to have required help for at least six months before applying to the DWP. However, if someone has six months or less to live, they may be able to claim Attendance Allowance sooner. READ MORE: Britons urged to consider ‘simple’ boiler hack that could cut energy bills by £112 a year

How much is Attendance Allowance? The amount of money someone of state pension age gets from this benefit depends on the “severity” of their condition, according to the DWP. The payment is awarded at two different rates, one higher and the other lower, which are given out to claimants based on their circumstances. State pensioners can claim £92.40 a week if they are eligible for the higher rate or £61.85 weekly if they are entitled to the lower amount. A state pensioner who is suffering from a severe health condition or illness would get £369.60 from Attendance Allowance. DON’T MISS

However, if a person goes through a serious circumstance change, the amount of money they get from Attendance Allowance could change. In some cases, they may no longer qualify for the DWP benefit payment if their condition gets significantly better. Less serious life changes, such as moving address, also need to be shared with the Government department. If someone fails to report changes to the DWP, they could be taken to court or have to pay a penalty. READ MORE: Attendance Allowance: 6 myths that stop millions of pensioners claiming up to £370 a month



On its website, Citizens Advice provides guidance for those looking to inform the Government of any potential change which could affect their claim. The charity stated: “There are lots of changes that can affect Attendance Allowance and these are just some examples. “If you’re not sure if a change affects your Attendance Allowance, it’s best to tell the DWP anyway.” If a claimant’s condition changes, they are encouraged to contact the Attendance Allowance helpline at 0800 731 0122.

