People Whose NDAs Expired Are Finally Exposing The Secrets They’re Legally Allowed To Share, And OMG

“When I was a kid, I visited the dentist for a cavity. While there, the dentist slipped while drilling my tooth and drilled a hole under my tongue. My mom saw me tense up, and my dentist said, ‘Oh, I nicked her there a bit so you might see a little blood.’ I got home and after an hour, my entire neck was swollen up like a frog and my voice was squeaky because of the air pressure. A pocket of air was pressing against my heart, and dirty air, at that, because of the bacteria in my mouth. I was admitted to the hospital as a ‘Code 4’ with a ‘Code 5’ being dying.”

“When my mom tried to sue the dentist for damages, he claimed I was kicking and screaming and ‘out of control” during the appointment, even getting his secretary to vouch for him and testify. (TOTAL bullshit.) My mom’s lawyer was super pessimistic and told her just to settle and sign an NDA because she had a ‘small chance’ of winning. So being naive and scared to take on an office full of liars, my mom settled. She could never disclose who the dentist was, and we’ve heard other horror stories throughout the years about this dentist screwing up other people’s mouths. It sucks because every lawyer we’ve talked to after the fact said we had a very strong case, and it’s likely we would have won. Like, really won.”

—s1ng1ngsqu1rrel