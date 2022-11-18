Pets of the week: Reuben, Mike and Ike

Reuben is a 1-year-old pup looking for a loving home. He’s a big, friendly beefcake who loves to run and play. Reuben is a very independent guy and he loves a good stinky treat. He received a month of professional training and his adopters receive free follow-up training so they can learn all of his commands. If you are interested in adopting Reuben, visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or call the adoption team at
.
Meet Mike and Ike. They are about 2 years old and were found in a big carrier left on the side of an abandoned road with another adult cat and a couple kittens. If you are looking for two handsome brothers to fill your empty window ledges, Mike and Ike are your boys. They love to lay and play together. When the volunteers come into their suite, they jump right down to greet them knowing that they will get pets and brushing. Mike and Ike are neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. For more information, contact Precious Paws Humane Society of Chisholm by calling 218-254-3300 or email
or go to
.
To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:
- Animal Allies, 4006 Airport Road, 218-722-5341,
- Chequamegon Humane Association, Ashland, 715-682-9744,
.
- Contented Critters Shelter, Makinen, 218-638-2153,
.
- Helping PAWS Pet Rescue in Washburn, 715-373-2222 or go to
- Humane Society of Douglas County, Superior, 715-398-6784,
.
- Mesabi Humane Society, Virginia, 218-741-7425,
.
- Northern Lights Animal Rescue, 218-729-1485,
adoptapet.com/adoption_rescue/66719-northern-lights-animal-rescuers-inc-twig-minnesota
.
- Oreo’s Kitty Sanctuary, 218-591-7200, email
.
- Precious Paws Humane Society of Chisholm, 218-254-3300,
or
.
- Range Regional Rescue in Hibbing, 218-262-1900.
- Star of the North Humane Society, Itasca County, 218-245-3732,
starnorth.weebly.com/about-us.html
.
- Warm Fuzzies Animal Rescue Inc. at
, 218-576-8534 or go to
.
Source link