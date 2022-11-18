Pets of the week: Reuben, Mike and Ike

Reuben is a 1-year-old pup looking for a loving home. He’s a big, friendly beefcake who loves to run and play. Reuben is a very independent guy and he loves a good stinky treat. He received a month of professional training and his adopters receive free follow-up training so they can learn all of his commands. If you are interested in adopting Reuben, visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or call the adoption team at

218-722-5341

.

Mike. Contributed / Precious Paws Humane Society of Chisholm

Ike. Contributed / Precious Paws Humane Society of Chisholm

Meet Mike and Ike. They are about 2 years old and were found in a big carrier left on the side of an abandoned road with another adult cat and a couple kittens. If you are looking for two handsome brothers to fill your empty window ledges, Mike and Ike are your boys. They love to lay and play together. When the volunteers come into their suite, they jump right down to greet them knowing that they will get pets and brushing. Mike and Ike are neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. For more information, contact Precious Paws Humane Society of Chisholm by calling 218-254-3300 or email

preciouspaws2011@hotmail.com

or go to

pphsc.com

.

To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call: