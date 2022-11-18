Pierce Brosnan channels 007 alongside wife after grandchild’s birth

Pierce Brosnan might be 69, but the stunning good looks that helped him land the role of James Bond in no fewer than four movies are still as noticeable as ever.

The acting star, who welcomed his fourth grandchild this week, stepped out on the red carpet with wife of 21 years Keely Shaye, while modelling his natural salt and pepper hair.

He looked dapper in a deep blue velvet tuxedo blazer, paired with black trousers and shiny, chic loafers for a touch of masculine elegance.

Meanwhile, the star’s beloved wife Keely stood by his side and matched the theme in a black velvet blazer, accompanied by a black floral lace skirt and a champagne satin top.

This week, a proud Brosnan shared the first snaps of his newborn grandson Jaxxon, after son Sean and his wife Sanja welcomed the adorable new arrival last weekend.