PlayStation Store Black Friday Sale Is Live – Check Out The Best Deals

Two years after it first launched, the PS5 has one of the best gaming libraries around. Thanks to a combination of backwards compatibility with the PS4 generation, stunning first-party games, and plenty of third-party support, there’s no shortage of quality gaming experiences to be had on the PS5. For Black Friday, Sony is slashing the price on over 600 games in its digital store, and we’ve gone through the list to find some of the best titles and deals that you can grab right now.

Some examples including an amazing Spider-Man adventure (pun fully intended) that shines a spotlight on the newest web-slinger on the block, the decadent landscapes of Ghost of Tsushima, and pure petrolhead bliss that is Gran Turismo 7. If you’re looking for more hard-hitting entertainment, both games in Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us series are on sale, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is a nostalgic treat for the eyes, and Final Fantasy VII Remake features dazzling JRPG goodness at a new low price.

Deals for those who prefer physical games…

There's also a few other recent releases here, with steep discounts. Gotham Knights, Stray, and A Plague Tale Requiem have joined in on the Black Friday fun, and sports fans can grab the latest editions of NFL, NBA, and FIFA.