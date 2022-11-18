Police ignored woman’s desperate pleas before murder of her and mum





Raneem Oudeh and her mother Khaola Saleem were stabbed to death in August 2018 after making a series of desperate 999 phone calls to West Midlands Police. The attack occurred outside Mrs Saleem’s home in Solihull and followed a number of earlier emergency calls which contained detailed concerns over Ms Oudeh’s estranged husband, Janbaz Tarin. An inquest into the police response has now concluded errors made by West Midlands Police “materially contributed” to the deaths of the two women. The police force itself has admitted “more could have been done” to protect the victims of the brutal knife attack.

Nour Norris, Mrs Saleem’s sister and aunt to Ms Oudeh, said: “The proof of the inquest has shown, very clearly, that the system is failing miserably.” She continued: “The death of my sister and my niece could have been prevented on the day of their murder and previous to that. “Raneem made it very clear before that she was under threat and perhaps her family [too]. “On the day of the murder, she made four phone calls to the police begging them and asking them for help and that was not fulfilled.”

Ms Oudeh had previously told West Midlands Police that her estranged husband had made serious threats of violence and accused him of stalking, although these claims were not properly investigated by the force. Recordings of 999 calls made by Ms Oudeh were played to the inquest jury. During one call, she was told: “Go to your Mum’s, lock the door and we will see you tomorrow.” The inquest was told 14 calls were made by Ms Oudeh in the months prior to her death. These calls reported that Mr Tarin had threatened to kill Ms Oudeh, although the incidents were not logged properly and police failed to follow up on the information correctly. During Ms Oudeh’s final call with police, screaming could be heard in the background, along with shouts of: “He’s there, there, there.” There were further screams picked up on the call before the line went silent. Read more: ‘Sweet’ great-gran murdered and sexually assaulted by son-in-law

Kinaan Saleem, Ms Oudeh’s sister and daughter of Ms Saleem, told Sky News: “From the first call to the last call, it’s just unbelievable – it’s like listening to a story, like it’s not even real. “It’s out there, it’s real. If that has happened to my sister, who knows what other people might have been going through.” She added: “I think it hurts even more now, knowing that she actually cried for help and begged for them and they didn’t come out. “Realising also, in the past, from April, she was calling and calling and nothing was done.” Ms Oudeh’s family has described the police response to her calls as “dismissive”. Don’t miss:

‘You white b****rd’ Young thugs attack stranger but are spared jail [REVEAL]

‘Most commonly’ stolen items during a burglary – protect your home [ANALYSIS]

William demands urgent crackdown on ‘heinous crime’ in emotional plea [INSIGHT]

Like Loading...