Prince Andrew ‘starting to accept’ no comeback possible

King Charles has written to Parliament to request the Regency Act be amended, allowing him to appoint two additional Counsellors of State. The King is set to appoint his siblings Prince Edward and Princess Anne to the role, should the Government grant his request. The legal adjustment is reported to be a bid to sideline Prince Andrew, who is himself a Counsellor of State despite no longer being a working member of the Royal Family. The shift in royal tradition is said to have “frustrated” the Duke of York who is reported to be steadily coming to terms with his loss of royal duties.

Speaking on the Daily Express Royal Round Up, host Pandora Forsyth said: “Obviously, for Andrew, this is his brother – that must cause quite a strain on their relationship personally.”

Daily Express royal correspondent Richard Palmer added: “I think Andrew, from what I understand, is very frustrated about his position.

“It has been made clear to him that there is no way back.

“I think he is starting to accept that, from what I understand.”