Prince Andrew’s ‘persistent lobbying’ of the Queen ‘took its toll’





King Charles called on Prince Andrew for a tense meeting after the then-Prince of Wales heard of the Duke’s “persistent lobbying” of the Queen for a return to royal duties, a source has claimed. Prince Andrew, 62, was officially sidelined from royal life by his mother in January 2022.

He lost his military titles and the official use of the HRH as he faced a civil case launched against him by Virginia Giuffre in the US. The Duke of York strenuously denied the allegations, and the case was then settled two months later for an undisclosed sum. But ahead of the Queen’s death in September, Prince Andrew was then called by his elder brother to a private meeting at his Birkhall estate in Scotland, reports have claimed. One source told The Mail on Sunday earlier this month that the encounter left the Duke “bereft” and “tearful” as then-Prince Charles confirmed he would not return to royal duties following their mother’s death.

A source claimed the prince was “blindsided” by the meeting. This week, another source told Daily Mail diarist Ephraim Hardcastle that Charles had been “tipped off by the Queen’s senior staff that Andrew’s persistent lobbying of the ailing monarch to restore him as a ‘working royal’ was taking its toll”. It had been claimed by an anonymous source that Andrew “always believed there was a way back” into the royal fold. They said in early November: “Andrew was extremely close to the Queen and tried to raise the issue of his return to public life many times with her.” READ MORE: Meghan and Harry fell out with maker of Netflix series – new claim

The Duke of York made rare public appearances alongside his mother after he was stripped of his titles, including accompanying the Queen during Prince Philip’s memorial service. But King Charles, in one of his first moves to change the monarchy since he took over as monarch, petitioned Parliament earlier next week to expand the circle of Counsellors of State. Counsellors of State can take over from the sovereign if they fall ill or are travelling abroad. Currently, the role is fulfilled by Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Princess Beatrice.

But, as Prince Harry and Prince Andrew are no longer working royals, there had been questions over their continued presence in the Counsellor of State ranks. The move to include Princess Anne and Prince Edward, which King Charles said in a statement would make him “most content”, was widely understood to be an effort to sideline the Duke of York and Duke of Sussex.

