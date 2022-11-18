Prince Harry’s new memoir to have ‘biblical resonance’

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir will be a “Cain and Abel saga” and bring “biblical resonance” through its title, according to the late Princess Diana’s biographer. Referring to the Genesis tale of the two brothers and sons of Adam and Eve, Andrew Morton pulled parallels between the Old Testament story and the Duke of Sussex’s new book.

Mr Morton told Vanity Fair: “The fact that he’s called it Spare means that he’s going to deal with his relationship with his brother.”

The title refers to the Duke’s place in the line of succession behind his brother, the heir to the throne.

Reflecting on the Genesis fratricide committed by Cain, in which he kills his brother Abel, Mr Morton commented: “It’s going to be a Cain and Abel saga.

“It will have a biblical resonance.”

