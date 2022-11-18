Prince William and Kate ‘got a tricky one’ as new titles clash





The Prince and Princess of Wales have faced an unexpected hurdle in light of their new titles after Wales qualified for the World Cup for the first time in decades. With the opening match of the tournament in Qatar just days away, Prince William and Kate have been pressured to declare their support for either England or Wales. Both royal figures hold notable sporting patronages, and Prince William is President of the Football Association. Having only been Prince and Princess of Wales since September, the couple could face fierce scrutiny if they fail to exhibit the strong sense of patriotism so often associated with Wales.

Daily Express royal correspondent Richard Palmer warned the couple could face a “real problem” over their allegiances in the upcoming competition. He said: “[William] is Prince of Wales, Kate is Princess of Wales, but also they are patrons of English sporting governing bodies and the national sides, in effect. “In Wales in particular, I think it is fair to say Welsh nationalists and Plaid Cymru supporters have seized on this. “He is patron of the Welsh rugby union and Kate’s patronages include the English rugby union and the rugby football league as well, so it is a tricky one for them.”

The conflict of sporting interests was highlighted during a royal visit to Wales earlier this week. Prince William visited Senedd Cymru, the Welsh Parliament, for the first time since becoming Prince of Wales. Mr Palmer added: “It was brought up in a sort of light-hearted manner by Elin Jones, the Presiding Officer, and he handled it quite well actually.” In response to the difficult question of who he might support, Prince William said: “I’m telling everyone I’m supporting both, definitely. I can’t lose.” Read more: Prince William sports virtual reality headset in new royal engagement

