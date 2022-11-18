Prince William touches down at RAF base in latest royal outing





Prince William has stepped out in the East Midlands for a visit to a RAF facility on Friday, where he will be hearing about the latest efforts to modernise the airborne armed forces. The Prince of Wales, 40, is Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Coningsby.

He arrived on Friday morning at the air base, and was photographed walking with Station Commander Billy Cooper at the Lincoln RAF base. The heir to the throne will discuss technological innovations in the armed forces, as well as opening up a new boxing club in the facility. The future king is spending time in the Air Traffic Control Centre, where he will hear more about a new programme being rolled out across the county. Project Marshall involved the upgrade of military equipment across air traffic control radar services, which comes with an estimated bill running into the billions of pounds.

He will also hear more about the maintenance and upgrade of Typhoon jets. The Prince of Wales previously inspected the Typhoon aircraft during a trip to RAF Coningsby in 2018. The former RAF pilot sat in the cockpit of the jets, which are used to intercept any aircraft illegally entering British airspace. More to follow…

Like Loading...