Princess Anne praised as ‘credit to country’ during Falklands visit

Princess Anne has been praised as a “credit to our country” during a visit to the Falkland Islands. The Princess Royal was accompanied by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

The couple were met by Governor Alison Blake as they arrived at the South Atlantic archipelago.

On the second day of the visit, the Princess and her spouse met legislative assembly members before laying a wreath at the 1982 Liberation Memorial in Port Stanley.

Her Royal Highness also visited the primary and secondary schools in Port Stanley to hear about the education facilities on the Islands.

She then arrived at Falkland College as patron of City & Guilds.

