Princess Anne uses ‘Queen’s go-to style solution’ at Falkland Islands

“Don’t forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen’s hat as she went past.”

Back in June 1988, Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Anne attended the Derby Races looking more like twins than mother and daughter.

The royal duo stunned in matching buttercup yellow ensembles as they turned up to the racing event. The look consisted of a yellow coat dress and beret. As is typical of the Queen, she wore a brightly coloured outfit that meant she could be spotted from far and wide.

And while Princess Anne is normally more understated with her fashion, on this occasion she followed suit and opted for a bold look just like her mother.