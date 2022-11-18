Princess Anne was unfazed by Zara’s ‘rebellious’ jewellery choice





The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star Mike Tindall’s wife Zara was once known as the “rebellious royal” according to former BBC Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond, after getting her tongue pierced when she was just 17 years old. In the late 1990s, tongue piercings were very common, with pop stars like Mel B from the Spice Girls regularly sporting the jewel.

Zara Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne, got a reputation for breaking the mould and steering clear of tradition. At just 17 years old, she was seen stepping out with a striking tongue piercing while attending King Charles' 50th birthday party in 1995. According to stories at the time, Zara reportedly got the piercing from a local tattoo parlour while she was at boarding school. Just as Princess Anne was apparently able to laugh at Mike Tindall's accidental party moves which he shared on I'm A Celeb, reports claim she was also unfazed by her daughter's trendy look.

The Princess Royal was allegedly more focused on whether or not the young royal could eat with the piercing in place, according to Jennie Bond. Speaking to Tatler in 2011 about the piercing, Zara laughed off claims that she was a rebel and joked: "At least I didn't have it coming out of my nose, or anything." But Zara is not the only royal to have stepped out with different piercings or tattoos. During the summer while at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Princess Eugenie unveiled her new ink.

Positioned behind her left ear, the tattoo itself was a simple black circle outline with no writing, and could easily be hidden away if needed. Meanwhile, Prince William is reported to have once wanted a tattoo similar to those favoured by footballer David Beckham. "Lots of the guys onboard sport tattoos [and] it was obvious William was fascinated. He asked how painful it was and wanted to know what they thought of his idea for a tattoo across his shoulders," an insider told The Sun. As a keen football fan, the source added that William was particularly inspired by the sporting legend.

“We didn’t think he was serious – but he said he was keen to get a large tattoo like the one David Beckham has,” they said. Daena Borrowman, the PR, Social and Digital Marketing Manager at jewellerybox previously spoke to Express.co.uk about the style advice Zara has learnt from Princess Anne. She said: “Zara Tindall has grown up in the public glare as one of Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren, so dressing for duty is virtually second nature, as is a unique sense of stylish confidence. “What doesn’t immediately come to mind when Zara Tindall’s name comes up in casual conversation is that she’s a low-key fashion icon, however, her equestrian love has heavily influenced her dress sense – whether it’s casual event days, when she’s seen in denim skirts or jeans, or formal royal meetings, when she dresses up in a coat dress, frequently with a matching tiara.

“In recent years, her race-day attire has evolved from demure coats and eye-catching hats to coordinated coat dresses or summery dresses with spectacular headpieces. “Zara’s stylist, Laura Green recently shared that Beulah London, Zimmermann, and LK Bennett have been among her go-to designers in recent years. She always looks impeccable thanks to Green’s expertise in royal protocol. “She is also taking inspiration from her mother Princess Anne – the original wardrobe recycler of the Royal Family, and using her key fashion lesson to dress up for any occasion: always look clean, presentable and tidy. “Zara never fails to wear a statement-making hat with her colourful attire and has worn a number of eye-catching looks throughout the years. This is undoubtedly acquired from her mother Anne, who has a taste for patterns, figure-flattering fits, and subtle equestrian style references, and who has been influencing trends since before the 1970s.”

