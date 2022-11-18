Qatari royals who banned World Cup beer caught on camera at FIFA party

World Cup organisers in Qatar have been hit with claims of ‘total hypocrisy’ after banning fans from drinking beer in and around the country’s stadiums over the course of the tournament. The sale of alcohol is strictly controlled in Qatar, who had to relax their regulations to allow FIFA sponsors Budweiser to sell beer outside stadiums and in fan zones.

This measure was partially overturned on Friday with just two days until the World Cup gets underway and many fans having already travelled to the country under the impression they would be allowed to drink. Qatari officials have since come under fire after video footage taken by The Mirror showed FIFA delegates and guests indulging in expensive champagne at a lavish party after the World Cup draw earlier this year.

England boss Gareth Southgate was among the revellers at the post-draw gathering, with attendees enjoying a selection of alcoholic beverages despite regular fans being unable to drink beer at World Cup stadiums. A number of drunken delegates were said to have invaded the stage to burst into a chorus of: “Ole, ole, ole, Qatar, Qatar,” while a waitress is quoted as saying: “It’s expensive French champagne and they are all drinking it like water. They just don’t care.”

The footage has sparked fury among supporters on their way to the World Cup, with England fan Neal Weekes one of several Qatar-bound fans with a hardline view on the matter. He said: “They are threatening us with no beer before the games, it’s outrageous. It’s one rule for them and one for us. It’s always the diehard fans who miss out. Total hypocrisy, it’s a disgrace.”

JUST IN: World Cup sponsor Budweiser mocks last-minute Qatar beer ban