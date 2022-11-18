Queen Rania shows ‘bonding as a family’ as they watch Qatar World Cup

Queen Rania of Jordan is a champion of women’s rights for football, having met with female football players in the Under 17 Women’s National Football Team back in 2016, while they were training at the Amman Stadium.

The young players were getting ready to participate in the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup championship, which took place in Amman in September and October 2016.

On August 20, 2009, Queen Rania co-founded and led the launch of the “1GOAL: Education for All” campaign alongside Gary Lineker, and with the help of top international footballers at Wembley Stadium.

On October 6, 2009, Queen Rania was joined by then-Prime Minister Gordon Brown, the President of FIFA, Sepp Blatter, President Jacob Zuma of South Africa, and other heads of state for the Global Launch of 1GOAL.