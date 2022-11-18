RAF sacks personnel over ‘unacceptable’ Red Arrows behaviour

RAF chiefs yesterday revealed they had sacked members of the air force amid probes into allegations of bullying, misogyny and sexual harassment. Officials said an undisclosed number of personnel had been sacked following the inquiry – ordered by the Chief of the Air Staff – revealed “a broad range of unacceptable behaviours” among the Red Arrows.

It said that “several” personnel have been investigated, with a range of outcomes “up to and including dismissals from the RAF”.

More than 40 personnel, including young female recruits, reportedly provided 250 hours of evidence to an inquiry which began earlier this year, describing the aerobatic display team as “toxic”.

In August, the head of the RAF vowed to address “legitimate questions” raised about allegations of sexual harassment and bullying within the Red Arrows along with a number of other issues.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston had launched an inquiry in December, which documented allegations of bullying, misogyny and sexual harassment.

READ MORE: Squalor family on £84,000-a-year benefits shows welfare system is bust