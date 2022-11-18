Rip Wheeler takes over Yellowstone Ranch as poll results emerge

The fifth season of Yellowstone is finally here, and ranch manager Rip Wheeler (played by Cole Hauser) has plenty of problems to deal with on the land while John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is already starting to ruffle feathers as Montana’s new governor. However, if things end badly for the powerful rancher in this season of the Paramount Network phenomenon, fans want Rip to step up as the new landowner once John is out of the picture.

Ranch manager Rip Wheeler is the clear choice to take over Yellowstone once John either dies or retires, according to Express.co.uk readers.

In a poll taken ahead of the new season, 30 percent of readers named John’s son Kayce (Luke Grimes) as their ideal successor.

His daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly) wasn’t too far behind, with 18 percent backing the ruthless financier.

However, Beth’s husband and the ranch’s loyal and fearless head wrangler Rip was by far the number one choice, receiving 40 percent of the votes.

