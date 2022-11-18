Categories
Roger Taylor’s daughter Tigerlily strips off in skimpy lingerie snaps


Tigerlily Taylor, 27, looked incredible as she modelled a shimmering set of lingerie for her latest Instagram snaps.

The model, who is the daughter of Queen drummer Roger Taylor and Debbie Leng, wore a bejewelled bralette with a matching thong for the sultry photoshoot. 

She paired the Bluebella lingerie set with some Nike trainers as she posed up a storm in various rooms inside her home. 

Tigerlily wrote in the caption: “Sparkle season… with the new @bluebella x @ashish lingerie collaboration

“Shot at home by the most talented bbgirl @ninebourgois.” (sic) 



