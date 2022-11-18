Royal Family shun reacting to Harry and Meghan

The Palace believes that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will soon struggle for attention. The Daily Express Royal Correspondent said that the Palace have stopped reacting to the latest claims from Meghan who has carried out a series of interviews with magazines, as well as with her Spotify podcast series. Richard Palmer told the Royal Round Up that the Royal Family thinks the Sussex’s celebrity currency is already plummeting.

Mr Palmer made the remarks when asked whether the Palace had reacted to the latest Spotify podcast episode.

Meghan’s podcast series Archetypes has seen the Duchess interview Mariah Carey and Paris Hilton, among others.

He said that the public was already “growing tired” of the couple.

The royal correspondent said: “The Palace has stopped reacting to things that are said by the Sussex camp.”

