Royal fans applaud Prince William for his ‘brilliant’ engagement

Royal fans have praised Prince William for his “brilliant” engagement at RAF Coningsby after he visited the base to learn about future technological innovations. The Prince of Wales, 40, met the staff and their families during his visit and also opened a new boxing club.
A statement by the Royal Family stated: “During the visit, His Royal Highness spent time in the Air Traffic Control Centre to hear about ‘Project Marshall’, a multi-billion-pound equipment upgrade programme of air traffic control radar services across Lincolnshire.
“Whilst in the centre, The Prince also met staff and was shown new radar displays and control systems that have been put in place to improve efficiency and elevate data sharing.”
As the Royal Family released the photos of Prince William visiting the base, chatting with the families and understanding the technology, fans of the Duke immediately cheered for him.
A social media user @MarEvansAuthor said: “You and the Princess are an inspiration. Please keep up the incredible presence of care and service. We’re with you.”
Another user @RoyallyBelle tweeted: “Brilliant engagement and so lovely to see all the support for our Prince!”
A third user @Prem_perumal said: “Congratulations Princess of Wales, it’s a wonderful thing to meet and encourage people like this and their families.”
The new boxing club opened by Prince William is situated in the heart of the RAF base and creates a central place where personnel can go to exercise.
The club is also an extension of a popular provision of boxing coaching during the pandemic.
READ MORE: Kate and Prince William US visit behind King’s push to change law
“The new technologies include exoskeletons and VR headsets, which will allow jet support to be carried out in a smarter and faster way.
“In addition, there is also technology that is used to identify any structural issues on objects such as fighter jets and drones to further increase the speed of aircraft maintenance and availability of front-line Typhoon fighter jets.”
Source link