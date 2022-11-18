Royal fans applaud Prince William for his ‘brilliant’ engagement

Royal fans have praised Prince William for his “brilliant” engagement at RAF Coningsby after he visited the base to learn about future technological innovations. The Prince of Wales, 40, met the staff and their families during his visit and also opened a new boxing club.

A statement by the Royal Family stated: “During the visit, His Royal Highness spent time in the Air Traffic Control Centre to hear about ‘Project Marshall’, a multi-billion-pound equipment upgrade programme of air traffic control radar services across Lincolnshire.

“Whilst in the centre, The Prince also met staff and was shown new radar displays and control systems that have been put in place to improve efficiency and elevate data sharing.”

As the Royal Family released the photos of Prince William visiting the base, chatting with the families and understanding the technology, fans of the Duke immediately cheered for him.

A social media user @MarEvansAuthor said: “You and the Princess are an inspiration. Please keep up the incredible presence of care and service. We’re with you.”