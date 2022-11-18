Russell on verge of becoming third star to accomplish Hamilton feat

Hamilton then dispensed with team-mate Heikki Kovalainen in 2008, finishing with almost double his points total to win his first championship. The Brit finished fifth in 2009 but remained comfortably ahead of the Finn, while he also pipped Jenson Button the year after, following his move from Brawn.

In 2011, however, Button would become the first of Hamilton’s team-mates to come out on top over the course of a season, although both McLarens were a long way behind Red Bull’s eventual champion, Sebastian Vettel. Hamilton restored his position by beating Button the following year, and his stint at Mercedes began in 2013.