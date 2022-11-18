Russia fears more losses in Ukraine war – live

Fox News guest compares Russian invasion of Ukraine to Bloods and Crips

Russian forces are reorganising and preparing defences in the event of more major Ukrainian breakthroughs, the British defence ministry said today, indicating Moscow is fearing more losses in the war inching closer to nine-month mark.

Russian units have constructed new trench systems near the border of Crimea, as well as near the Siversky-Donetsk River between Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, the British MoD said.

“Some of these locations are up to 60km behind the current front line, suggesting that Russian planners are making preparations in case of further major Ukrainian breakthroughs,” the British MoD said.

Meanwhile, the top Ukrainian human rights investigator has released a video of an alleged torture chamber used by Russian forces in Kherson, where captured locals were given electric shocks.

Russian forces used electric shocks to secure confessions, the top official said.

“They asked the questions they wanted and obtained the answers they wanted,” a man who said he had been kept in one of the rooms for 24 days said.