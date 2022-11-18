Categories
Russia fears more losses in Ukraine war – live


Russian forces are reorganising and preparing defences in the event of more major Ukrainian breakthroughs, the British defence ministry said today, indicating Moscow is fearing more losses in the war inching closer to nine-month mark.

Russian units have constructed new trench systems near the border of Crimea, as well as near the Siversky-Donetsk River between Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, the British MoD said.

“Some of these locations are up to 60km behind the current front line, suggesting that Russian planners are making preparations in case of further major Ukrainian breakthroughs,” the British MoD said.

Meanwhile, the top Ukrainian human rights investigator has released a video of an alleged torture chamber used by Russian forces in Kherson, where captured locals were given electric shocks.

Russian forces used electric shocks to secure confessions, the top official said.

“They asked the questions they wanted and obtained the answers they wanted,” a man who said he had been kept in one of the rooms for 24 days said.

1668763227

Why did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?

Russia’s “special military operation” has now been raging for nine months, the conflict continuing to record devastating casualties and force the mass displacement of millions of Ukrainians.

Vladimir Putin began the war by claiming Ukraine needed to be “demilitarised and de-Nazified”, an entirely baseless pretext on which to launch a landgrab against a sovereign neighbour state that happens to have a Jewish president.

Ukraine has fought back courageously ever since and continued to defy the odds by defending itself against Russian onslaughts with the help of Western military aid.

Read more about the war here:

Arpan Rai18 November 2022 09:20

1668761967

Russian attacks kill one in Donetsk

At least one person was killed and eight others have been injured in twin attacks in Ukraine’s Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts respectively, officials said.

The regional governor of Donetsk oblast said today that the Russian attacks in the past 24 hours killed one civilian in Bakhmut and wounded four in Chasiv Yar, reported The Kyiv Independent.

Arpan Rai18 November 2022 08:59

1668760875

Traces of explosives found at Nord Stream pipelines – Sweden

Traces of explosives have been found at the site of the damaged Nord Stream pipelines, confirming that sabotage had taken place, a Swedish prosecutor said today.

This comes after a preliminary investigation by Danish investigators found that the damage to the Nord Stream gas pipelines were caused by “powerful explosions”.

Swedish and Danish authorities have been investigating four leaks in the pipelines which have become a flashpoint in the Ukraine crisis.

Read the full story here:

Zoe Tidman18 November 2022 08:41

1668760277

Where’s Putin? Russian president missing from room when Kherson exit announced

Vladimir Putin was reportedly absent from the room when his top military officials announced on television that Russia was withdrawing from the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine.

Only defence minister Sergei Shoigu and general Sergei Surovikin, Russia’s chief commander in Ukraine, stiffly recited the reasons for the retreat in front of the cameras on 9 November. Mr Putin was touring a neurological hospital in Moscow, watching a doctor perform brain surgery.

Read the full story here:

Arpan Rai18 November 2022 08:31

1668755341

Vatican ready to mediate Ukraine war, says Pope

The Vatican is yet again ready to do anything possible to mediate and put an end to the war in Ukraine, Pope Francis said in an interview with Italian daily La Stampa.

He also called on everyone not to give up, on being asked whether he believed reconciliation between Moscow and Kyiv was possible.

“But everyone must commit to demilitarising hearts, starting with their own, and then defusing, disarming violence. We must all be pacifists. Wanting peace, not just a truce that may only serve to rearm. Real peace, which is the fruit of dialogue,” the pontiff told the paper.

Arpan Rai18 November 2022 07:09

1668754383

Russia refitting troops, preparing defences to stop more Ukrainian breakthroughs – MoD

After losing Kherson, Russia’s forces are reorganising and preparing defences in the event of more major Ukrainian breakthroughs, the British defence ministry said today.

“Following the withdrawal of its forces from west of the Dnipro River, Russian forces continue to prioritise refitting, reorganisation and the preparation of defences across most sectors in Ukraine,” the ministry said today.

It added that these Russian units have constructed new trench systems near the border of Crimea, as well as near the Siversky-Donetsk River between Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

“Some of these locations are up to 60km behind the current front line, suggesting that Russian planners are making preparations in case of further major Ukrainian breakthroughs,” the British MoD said.

Now it is likely that Russia will attempt to eventually redeploy some of the forces recovered from Kherson to reinforce and expand its offensive operations near the town of Bakhmut in Donetsk oblast, the update said.

Arpan Rai18 November 2022 06:53

1668754093

Grim scenes show Ukraine reclaiming Kherson

Ukrainian forces are slowly reviving Kherson city after taking control of it last week, as well as swathes of its surrounding region. In a major setback for Moscow, Russia pulled its forces back to the other side of the Dnipro river.

Kherson was the only regional capital to be captured by Russia following its invasion on 24 February.

A member of the foreign legion searches for Russian positions with a sniper rifle on the east bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson

(Getty Images)

Members of the foreign legion prepare equipment ahead of an operation targeting a Russian position on the west bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, Ukraine

(Getty Images)

A member of the foreign legion fires on a Russian position from the bank of the Dnipro River during a small incursion operation in Kherson yesterday

(Getty Images)

A man looks through a Russian journal found inside a destroyed Russian military vehicle yesterday in Kherson, Ukraine

(Getty Images)

Arpan Rai18 November 2022 06:48

1668750637

10 million without power in Ukraine as Russia launches new airstrikes

Ten million people are without power in Ukraine after Russian airstrikes inflicted more damage on Thursday with the latest barrage smashing into energy infrastructure, apartment buildings and an industrial site.

In his nightly video address, Volodymyr Zelensky said the widespread outages were affecting people in the Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy and Vinnytsia regions.

At least four people were killed and more than a dozen wounded in drone and missile strikes around the country, authorities said.

Read the full story here:

Arpan Rai18 November 2022 05:50

1668748544

Two fighter jets escort Qatar-bound Poland football team close to Ukraine border

Extra care was taken and two F16 planes can be seen flying alongside the squad, given the nation shares a border with war-torn Ukraine.

The footage was posted by the official Twitter account of the Polish team and has already been viewed over 1.6 million times.

Poland begin their World Cup campaign against Mexico on Tuesday 22 November.

Two fighter jets escort Qatar-bound Poland football team close to Ukraine border

The Poland football team were escorted to the southern border by two fighter jets on Thursday, as they flew to Qatar for the World Cup. Given the nation shares a border with war-torn Ukraine, extra care was taken and two F16 planes can be seen flying alongside the squad. The footage was posted by the official Twitter account of the Polish team and has already been viewed over 1.6 million times. Poland begin their World Cup campaign against Mexico on Tuesday 22 November. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Arpan Rai18 November 2022 05:15

1668747291

Heavy fighting continues in Ukraine’s east

Intense fighting and Russian missile attacks continue to rain on Ukrainian positions in several regions with no visible let up in heavy fighting in Donetsk in the east, the Ukrainian military said last night as Moscow’s occupying forces appeared more active.

Elsewhere, Russian attacks struck gas production facilities and a major missile factory in new missile strikes on critical infrastructure in the country, Ukrainian officials said.

Arpan Rai18 November 2022 04:54



