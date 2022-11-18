Categories
Technology

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell’s Christmas movie is now streaming on Apple TV Plus


Apple’s holiday film Spirited is now streaming on Apple TV Plus.

The film, which stars Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell, is streaming now on Apple’s streaming service. The film debuted in theaters on November 11, but you can now watch it from the comfort of your own home.





