Categories
UK

Self-Made, ‘Rock n’ Roll’ Ski Movie Highlights Epic Skiing in Western Norway



November 18, 2022 | By Andrew Marshall

Support us! GearJunkie may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Learn more.

The independently produced labor of love includes a grinding guitar score the two-man crew wrote and performed themselves.

What’s the definition of a passion project? We humbly submit that it’s anything you make in your precious spare time while working a full-time job.

That’s the case with DIMMU TOPPTUR, a hard-charging, head-banging, occasionally black-and-white ski film shot in western Norway over the course of two winters.

Skiiers Trygg Lindkjølen and Christopher Lange shot, edited, and scored the film themselves, trading “zero budget” for “full creative control on how it turned out.”

Very metal. For those about to rip, we salute you.

Runtime: 13 minutes

kilian jornet ridge running
Watch: Terrifying Video of Kilian Jornet Running Ridges in Norway
For 3 minutes, you can watch this mountain goat in his natural habitat. Kilian Jornet never ceases to amaze. Read more…
Andrew Marshall

By Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall is a writer, painter, and photographer with work in publications across the web. Andrew lives, runs, bikes, paddles, and skis in the Tahoe basin on the California/Nevada state line. He’s one of the few unapologetic cat people in the outdoor industry. You can find him on Instagram (@andrewmarshallimages) or Twitter (@pawn_andrew).

Topics: News, Skiing, Winter

Tags: norway, ski film, Dimmu topptur, norwegian





Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: