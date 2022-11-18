Self-Made, ‘Rock n’ Roll’ Ski Movie Highlights Epic Skiing in Western Norway

The independently produced labor of love includes a grinding guitar score the two-man crew wrote and performed themselves.

What’s the definition of a passion project? We humbly submit that it’s anything you make in your precious spare time while working a full-time job.

That’s the case with DIMMU TOPPTUR, a hard-charging, head-banging, occasionally black-and-white ski film shot in western Norway over the course of two winters.

Skiiers Trygg Lindkjølen and Christopher Lange shot, edited, and scored the film themselves, trading “zero budget” for “full creative control on how it turned out.”

Very metal. For those about to rip, we salute you.

Runtime: 13 minutes