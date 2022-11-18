Sophie Wessex’s second wedding dress sparked royal trend

The Queen and Prince Philip’s youngest son Prince Edward finally tied the knot in 1999, marrying his long-term partner Sophie Rhys-Jones at St George’s Chapel in Windsor. After the extravagant fashions of the 1980s royal weddings, Sophie opted for a classic and elegant wedding dress for her nuptials.
Sophie opted for a Samantha Shaw gown with a floor-length skirt, a v-neckline and long sleeves.
Sophie paired her wedding dress with a diadem dubbed the Anthemion Tiara which was thought to have been crafted especially for the Wessexes’ big day.
Elements of Sophie’s tiara reportedly came from Queen Victoria’s Regal Circlet and the Countess continues to wear it to royal engagements today.
Sophie’s dress designer Samantha Keswick (née Shaw) told Tatler that Sophie’s wedding day was one she would “forever hold very dear”.
In 2018 Meghan, Duchess of Sussex also changed out of her first wedding gown by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy for her wedding reception at Frogmore House.
Meghan’s first wedding dress was made of a bright white simple fabric held together with minimal seams, and she opted for three-quarter length sleeves and a long embellished veil.
For her reception, Meghan wore a stylish Stella McCartney halter-neck dress with a long floaty skirt.
Princess Eugenie also wore a game-changing second wedding dress after her nuptials in 2018.
Eugenie opted for a Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos ivory gown with an open neckline as she said ‘I do’.
She bucked the royal wedding trend by forgoing a veil, and her dress was designed to show off the scar she obtained from scoliosis surgery.
But in the evening, Eugenie wore a blush pink gown by Zac Posen with long sleeves, a high neckline and a whimsical flowing skirt.
The dress had a dramatic cape and it was inspired by Grace Kelly’s outfit in the film To Catch a Thief.
