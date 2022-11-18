South Korean President calls for tough sanctions after DPRK missile

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has ordered officials to push for tougher sanctions on North Korea. It comes after the secretive Communist state fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday.

The President held a emergency national security council meeting where he called for stronger deterrence in order to counter threats from Pyongyang the Presidential office said in a statement.

The ICBM launched by North Korea had the range to hit the US mainland, according to the Japanese defence minister Yasukazu Hamada.

Speaking to reporters in Thailand, he said: “Based on calculations taking the trajectory into account, the ballistic missile this time around could have had a range capability of 15,000 km, depending on the weight of its warhead, and if that’s the case, it means the US mainland was within its range.

“We have told (Pyongyang) that we absolutely cannot tolerate such actions.”