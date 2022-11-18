State pension to hit £10,600 but older pensioners get £2,500 less

Those who retired on the old basic state pension are set to get thousands of pounds a year less than younger pensioners on the new scheme. Many will feel hard done by as a result.

Reports suggesting that state pensioners will get £10,600 a year from April 2023 will confuse millions of older pensioners who will receive a lot less than that.

That’s because there are two state pensions, and how much people receive depends on the date they retired.

The new state pension was introduced for those retiring from April 6, 2016, and was designed to simplify the system.

It rolled the basic state pension, State Second Pension (S2P) and the state earnings-related pension scheme (Serps) entitlement into a single benefit.

Currently, that pays a maximum of £9,627.80 a year to somebody who has made 35 years of qualifying National Insurance (NI) contributions during their working lifetime.

After Hunt’s budget, this will rise by 10.1 percent to £10,600.20 a year from next April.

However, those who retired before that date will get a lot less.

