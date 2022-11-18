Steph McGovern admits she ‘starved’ herself while on BBC Breakfast

Steph McGovern, 40, has admitted she would force herself not to eat anything while filming early morning segments for BBC Breakfast. The Steph’s Packed Lunch star explained she would not eat until after filming was finished, even if she was starving, on account of her IBS.

Over the past few years, Steph has also been very open about her struggles with her IBS on TV, which has helped make other people feel more comfortable to talk about their health issues publicly.

According to the NHS website, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a common condition that affects the digestive system.

It causes symptoms like stomach cramps, bloating, diarrhoea and constipation – and it’s usually a lifelong problem.

When asked if she ever felt like her gut was particularly bad when getting up for BBC Breakfast really early in the morning, Steph confirmed to Express.co.uk: “Yeah, totally! It was horrendous.”

READ MORE: Michael Douglas is unrecognisable as he unveils new long, dyed hair