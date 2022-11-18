Strictly Come Dancing star details ‘intense’ element to series

The competition is hotting up on Strictly Come Dancing as the infamous trip to the Blackpool Tower arrives on Saturday. Former contestant Jamie Laing reflected on his time on the BBC show in an exclusive interview with Express.co.uk as he opened up about the “intense” experience.

Speaking at the Pride of Britain Awards 2022, Jamie revealed what it’s really like to take part in the BBC competition.

He said: “Pixie Lott once said to me it’s the worst, most scariest thing you can ever do.

“And I was like, ‘Sure it is,’ and it is. It’s the scariest thing you can ever do.

“I just feel so sorry for them I know how intense it is but they’re killing it.”

