Strictly Come Dancing star details ‘intense’ element to series

The competition is hotting up on Strictly Come Dancing as the infamous trip to the Blackpool Tower arrives on Saturday. Former contestant Jamie Laing reflected on his time on the BBC show in an exclusive interview with Express.co.uk as he opened up about the “intense” experience.
Speaking at the Pride of Britain Awards 2022, Jamie revealed what it’s really like to take part in the BBC competition.
He said: “Pixie Lott once said to me it’s the worst, most scariest thing you can ever do.
“And I was like, ‘Sure it is,’ and it is. It’s the scariest thing you can ever do.
“I just feel so sorry for them I know how intense it is but they’re killing it.”
When asked about his time on the show, Tony said: “It’s been emotional guys, I cried for the first month. I came in here with one message, if you’ve got an issue with mental health then please don’t suffer in silence and reach out for help.
“Little did I know that I was going to learn a lot about myself in the process. I thought this ‘journey’ rubbish was nonsense, but my god the rollercoaster of emotion.
“I’ve got to be honest, it’s tough, physically it’s really tough out there, but dancing is really fantastic for you.
“Go out there and enjoy it and pick up new skills and explore. I suppose I had better mention this one [Katya] hadn’t I, she is an exceptional human being, she really is.”
Katya added: “Tony Adams, I will be forever grateful that I was partnered up with you, do you know what I loved?
“I loved us, I loved that we didn’t care what people thought, we did every single dance our way!
“You have come here with a message, you led by example, and put yourself out there, and showed everyone you can do anything. And everyone deserves love and to be loved! I love you.”
Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One on Saturday at 7.45pm.
