Strictly’s Giovanni says Blackpool chef must be ‘arrested’ over pasta

Giovanni Pernice, 32, has joined the rest of the Strictly Come Dancing crew in Blackpool as they train for the live shows at the world-famous Tower Ballroom this weekend. As the professional dancers and celebrities enjoyed a spot of dinner last night, Giovanni had to take to Instagram to fume over a traditional Italian dish being ruined at the eatery.
Giovanni took to Instagram to share a video in view of his 828,000 followers with fellow Italian pros Vito Coppola and Graziano Di Prima, as they tucked into some Italian food.
However, the pro was left with a bad taste in his mouth as he called for the chef to be “arrested” for ruining the traditional Carbonara.
He exclaimed: “It’s not just me then if the three of us say the same thing. You can’t put mushrooms in the carbonara.”
Fleur East’s partner Vito agreed, adding: “No guys, you can’t put mushrooms in the carbonara!”
READ MORE: Steph McGovern admits she ‘starved’ herself while on BBC Breakfast
Graziano then pointed at the carbonara full of mushrooms, as he repeated “no” several times.
Vito then continued: “You kill the carbonara and I’m feeling really bad!”
Giovanni took things further, as he joked: “This is not right, it’s just wrong. Where’s the chef? He has to be arrested.
“Where’s the chef? Let’s talk to the chef.”
Graziano and Vito then ended the video with the statement: “No, too far. Forbidden.”
Graziano was sitting at a table with his celebrity partner Kym Marsh when he turned around and shouted: “NO MUSHROOM! NO MUSHROOM!”
Vita then explained patiently: “They put mushrooms in their carbonara. I just said, like a few days ago, no cream! They put like mushrooms and cream in carbonara, instead of eggs and pancetta and parmesan.
“No cream, no mushroom,” the Italian pro insisted.
Fleur continued to probe her partner, as she giggled: “You’re very upset about this.”
To which Vito replied: “Yeah, it’s really changed my whole evening!”
Giovanni is no longer in the Strictly competition after being voted out with Radio 2 DJ Richie Anderson last month.
The professional lifted the Glitterball trophy last year with EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis as the pair’s silent dance won BBC viewers over.
As the actress celebrated her 28th birthday yesterday, Giovanni made sure to leave a heartwarming tribute on Instagram.
He wrote alongside candid clips of the pair: “Happy birthday to this young… and beautiful lady!! Have a magical day, and happy birthday.”
Source link