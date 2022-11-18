Strictly’s Giovanni says Blackpool chef must be ‘arrested’ over pasta

Giovanni Pernice, 32, has joined the rest of the Strictly Come Dancing crew in Blackpool as they train for the live shows at the world-famous Tower Ballroom this weekend. As the professional dancers and celebrities enjoyed a spot of dinner last night, Giovanni had to take to Instagram to fume over a traditional Italian dish being ruined at the eatery.

Giovanni took to Instagram to share a video in view of his 828,000 followers with fellow Italian pros Vito Coppola and Graziano Di Prima, as they tucked into some Italian food.

However, the pro was left with a bad taste in his mouth as he called for the chef to be “arrested” for ruining the traditional Carbonara.

He exclaimed: “It’s not just me then if the three of us say the same thing. You can’t put mushrooms in the carbonara.”

Fleur East’s partner Vito agreed, adding: “No guys, you can’t put mushrooms in the carbonara!”

