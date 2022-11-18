Sue Cleaver praised for not unleashing ‘gobby’ persona on Matt Hancock

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! star Sue Cleaver may have been expected to deliver a dose of archetypal Northern bluntness when it came to controversial former Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s appearance. Yet her husband Brian Owen has now spoken out to reveal that, in real-life, she couldn’t be more different than her “gobby” Coronation Street character, Eileen.

Brian, a lighting technician for ITV, knows the real Sue thanks to the close relationship they have enjoyed for the past two decades – and he was keen to tell the world she’s nothing like Eileen.

“You are seeing the Sue we know. She thinks before she speaks,” he praised.

“She has not been too nasty with [Matt], she has been professional and doesn’t want to cause a ruckus between all the people in the camp.

“Sue as we know her, she doesn’t dive in like Eileen would as a gobby Northern woman. Sue sat back and listened and sussed out everyone really.”

