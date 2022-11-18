Categories Sports Tennis earns numerous all-district awards Post author By Google News Post date November 18, 2022 No Comments on Tennis earns numerous all-district awards Last season the team only had two honorable mention All-District nominees. This season they collected seven honorable mention honors as well as two 2nd team awards and an MVP award. All-District 2nd Team: Boys Doubles Noah Dyson & Carson Kayler All-District 2nd Team: Mixed Doubles Aaron Perez & Anastasia Sanchez All-District Honorable Mention: Boys Singles All-District Honorable Mention: Boys Doubles Jacob Orona & Matthew Rogers All-District Honorable Mention: Girls Singles Source link Share this:TweetPrintTelegramLike Loading... Related Tags AllDistrict, Awards, earns, Numerous, tennis By Google News GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines. View Archive → ← Bob Beyfuss: Warming up to the idea of Thanksgiving in Florida → Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Microsoft Stock a Buy? | The Motley Fool Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.