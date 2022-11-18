Tennis World Mourns the Departure of a Nostalgic Piece of Sport History as It Bids Adieu Alongside Serena Williams and Roger Federer

In the year 2022, we bid adieu to two legendary tennis players in Serena Williams and Roger Federer. They weren’t the only ones to leave their fans high and dry this year; the renowned magazine ‘TENNIS’ is also shutting down. The print edition of TENNIS will cease publication with the November/December 2022 issue, capping a 57-year run.

The magazine was established in Chicago in 1965, a time when white balls, wood racquets, and Grand Slam champions who didn’t receive any compensation were the norm. The editors wanted to give the still-niche sport the front-and-center coverage it deserved because they could sense the beginnings of a tennis boom in the United States. After the news of it being shut down spread like wildfire on the internet, fans flocked to social media to talk about their beloved magazine and share their reactions.

Fans are sad to see the magazine TENNIS follow Roger Federer and Serena Williams into retirement

The magazine TENNIS has documented legendary athletes like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, and many others over the past 20 years. While keeping up with the most recent developments in training and equipment, the magazine also stayed true to its roots as a recreational organization. They concentrated on the sport’s most important component, i.e. thousands and thousands of players and fans who play it.

This season, many well-known athletes have decided to end their careers. Serena Williams announced her decision to retire from tennis before the start of the US Open. She bid farewell to the sport a few months ago. The 41-year-old, Roger Federer and his friend and seasoned foe Rafael Nadal, competed in a doubles match at the Laver Cup in London. The pair’s defeat to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe marked the end of Federer’s illustrious career.

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 25: Roger Federer of Team Europe backstage ahead of Day Three of the Laver Cup at The O2 Arena on September 25, 2022, in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images for Laver Cup)

Fans shared their disappointment on Twitter to see their beloved players and magazine retiring in the same year. Joe Favorito, a professor at the University of Columbia, Sports Management Department, tweeted about the magazine’s termination. He tweeted, “Another casualty of the changing media market. Last ever cover of Tennis Magazine after more than half a century”

Many fans were shocked and pained to see their beloved magazine run its course.

The majority of followers were fascinated with the perfect cover for its last issue. One such fan shared, “Awww this is so cute send off a photo for such a legendary magazine.”

Some fans were happy that the magazine didn’t pick up on the trend of pickleball.

Online magazines and media have replaced the nostalgic offline print media. Fans were astonished to see their favorite magazine close its doors.

A witty user was quick to point at the humor of the situation. He was quoted as “But what will tennis dads flip through angrily at while yelling at their kids after a first-round loss as mom drives back to the model?”

Many fans pointed out that the photo of the retired legends was a perfect fit for its last issue.

Some fans hailed the magazine and players as the GOAT of their respective fields.

For 2023, the ATP Tour will offer record-breaking prize money

The ATP announced that the prize money for the 2023 season will increase by a record $37.5 million. The association has adopted a long-term strategy to expand the Challenger Tour. It is hoped that these changes will have an immediate positive impact, starting in 2023.

The Challenger Tour’s total prize money will increase from $12.1 million in 2022 to $21.1 million in 2023. Additionally, there will be 12 more events on the second-tier circuit on the calendar the following year, up from the current 183.

The men’s governing body announced that starting in 2023, its marquee Masters 1000 competitions in Madrid, Rome, and Shanghai will last 12 days and feature larger field sizes. As part of a strategy to increase income for players on the feeder circuit, prize money on the Challenger Tour will increase by 75% from its level in 2022. Let us know what you think about these new policies in the comments below.