Argentinian Maria Lourdes Carle advanced to the quarter-finals of the Argentina Open by winning against American Hailey Baptiste 6-4, 6-0 at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club on Thursday.

Carle, ranked No 160, will face Andorran Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva next.

Ahead of her victory, the 22-year-old Argentinian beat No 9 seed Su Jeong Jang (6-4, 7-6 (6)).

Baptiste, ranked No 182, benefited from the abandonment of Frenchwoman Harmony Tan (6-4, 1-0) in the previous round.

Buenos Aires WTA 125, other second-round results (Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club, clay, USD 115.000, most recent results first):