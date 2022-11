The Netflix series titled “Crime Series” will feature the story of the Texas Killing Fields set to air on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The series will take a deeper dive into the bodies of four women found in a remote wooded field in League City, a small town between Houston and Galveston from 1984-1991.

“The fact that the offender chose this area gives us a couple little tidbits of insight,” said Richard Rennison, special agent, FBI Houston. ” It’s such a remote, rural area and somebody had to know about that place.” The FBI and local police are still looking for answers for connections in the murders and links between unsolved cold cases in the area, according to video released from the FBI. The Netflix trailer shows Tim Miller, the founder of Texas EquuSearch, a search and rescue organization dedicated to searching for missing persons. Miller was the father of one of the earliest victims Laura Miller that went missing in 1984 and was found in 1986. Miller has since spent his life searching for other missing victims in the area and across the country with his research efforts. Here’s the trailer for the Netflix series titled “Crime Series.” The series will explore connections to the crime and possible multiple serial killers, according to the trailer, adding that multiple victims have been found along the remote areas of the southeast Texas Gulf Coast.

