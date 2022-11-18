‘That’s Very Good News!’- Novak Djokovic Expresses His Views as Jailed Tennis Legend Boris Becker Gets to Meet His Family for Christmas

Novak Djokovic, the Serbian tennis player, expressed his delight about a recent development in the prison sentence of his ex-coach, Boris Becker. In a welcome decision for the former German player, Becker will be deported to Germany, and thus can be with his family this Christmas. Djokovic was pleased to hear that the former world no. 1 will be with his family soon.

The 54-year-old tennis legend received a two-and-a-half-year sentence for defrauding creditors. He had fraudulently concealed assets worth £2.5 million. Becker has been approved for a fast-track program that sends prisoners back to their home countries.

Novak Djokovic expresses his pleasure over the jailed tennis legend

In the 2022 ATP Tour Finals press conference, Novak Djokovic shared his views on Boris Becker. Becker has won six Grand Slam tournaments, which includes three Wimbledon championships, and earned $47 million in prize money and sponsorship deals. However, in 2020, the 54-year-old was found guilty of four charges under the Insolvency Act related to his 2017 bankruptcy. He was given a two-and-a-half-year prison term. With the recent developments in his case, the Serb was pleased when the interviewer informed him that Becker would soon return to his home country.

Tennis – ATP Masters 1000 – Monte Carlo Masters – Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France – April 12, 2022, Serbia’s Novak Djokovic acknowledges spectators as he walks off the court after losing his second-round match against Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

In the conference, Djokovic was quoted as, ” I mean, that’s very good news.” The Serb further added, “I am really glad for Boris, yeah.”

Becker has been incarcerated at Huntercombe Prison in Oxon for seven months. To free up resources in British prisons, a prison scheme allows foreign offenders to return home. In prison, people have praised Becker for his immaculate behavior. He regularly exercises in the gym and instructs 45 prisoners in nutrition, fitness, yoga, and meditation.

Becker had previously disclosed the cause of his split from Djokovic

In 2016, Djokovic declared his split with his coach. Becker had disclosed that Djokovic’s desire for a break was one of the primary causes of their split. Before going their separate ways, the Germans and the Serb had a very productive player-coach relationship. Despite their split, Becker once shared that the two of them will always get along.

Djokovic achieved a Career Grand Slam while working with Becker. Becker joined forces with Djokovic when he was attempting to reclaim his position as the world’s top-ranked player at the end of 2013. Let us know what you think about this powerful duo in your comments below.