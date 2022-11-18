The Beatles (and Cynthia Lennon) Didn’t Know That Their Manager, Brian Epstein, Was Gay

Brian Epstein gave The Beatles “symbolic discipline,” according to Paul McCartney. He served as their manager for several years, even if most fans didn’t know he was gay until after his death.

Brian Epstein acted as the manager for the Beatles

George Harrison (1943 – 2001), John Lennon (1940 – 1980), Paul McCartney, and Ringo Starr of The Beatles with their manager Brian Epstein (1935 – 1967) | Hulton Archive/Getty Images

George Harrison, Paul McCartney, and John Lennon created music as the Quarrymen, later becoming the Beatles and adding Ringo Starr to their lineup. Brian Epstein functioned as the band’s manager, even if he didn’t have much experience.

“I was immediately struck by their music, their beat, and their sense of humor, actually onstage,” Epstein said in one The Beatles: Get Back video clip. “And it was there that, really, it all started.”

Epstein remained the band’s manager until he died in 1967 of an accidental drug overdose. The Beatles continued to make music even if it wasn’t “the same” without his guidance, according to George Harrison.

“I mean, we’ve been very negative since Mr. Epstein passed away,” McCartney said. “And that’s why all of us, in turn, have been sick of the group. It’s [the] discipline we lack. We’ve never had discipline. We’ve had a sort of slight, symbolic discipline. Like Mr. Epstein.”

“You know, and he sort of said, ‘get suits on’ and we did… we were always fighting that discipline a bit,” he continued. “There really is no one there now to say ‘do it.’ Whereas there always used to be. Daddy’s gone away now, and we’re on our own at the holiday camp.”